Three of the best as Opera North returns to city venue

Emotions run high as Opera North returns to the area with three passionate and powerful Italian greats.

The acclaimed ensemble - regular and popular visitors to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal - will be in the city from March 13-17.

The season opens with the company’s critically-acclaimed production of Puccini’s much-loved Madama Butterfly (pictured), followed by Un ballo In Maschera, Verdi’s insightful look at the tragic consequences of mixing politics and passion, and finishing with a whirlwind of seduction on a grand - and ultimately deadly - scale in Mozart’s tale of the irredeemable hedonist, Don Giovanni.

Richard Mantle, general director, Opera North, said: “Our winter season lays bare the fatal consequences of wayward passion. All three operas feel particularly pertinent in today’s world with their exploration of the misunderstandings that arise between different cultures, and the effect the misuse of power has on both the individual and society.

“Together, they make a gripping introduction to the art-form for newcomers, and give more seasoned opera-goers the chance to compare three Italian masterpieces in a compelling start to 2018.”

For ticket and performance details, you can call the Royal Centre in Nottingham on 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk