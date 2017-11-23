“They really did me proud” says composer of musical after successful world premiere in Chesterfield

Composer Dave Culling hailed the world premiere of his musical, Nicholas Nickleby, a triumph when the final curtain came down at the Pomegranate Theatre on Wednesday night, writes Doug Melloy.

He said that the opening performance by Chesterfield Operatic Society was “fantastic - absolutely brilliant.”

He added: “They really did me proud. They pulled it out of the bag and I was really happy. I saw the dress rehearsal as well and the audience lifted it on the opening night.

“A girl who was sobbing came up to me to sign her programme because the performance had moved her so much. The audience really enjoyed it and lifted the cast. You don’t really know until you get that reaction.

“It’s surreal in some ways now because I feel it doesn’t really belong to me any more. I don’t equate it with me in some ways because I’ve handed it over. It was my little baby and I’ve sent it out into the world.

“It was a thrill to see it being performed with such enthusiasm by a group of people that up to a year ago I didn’t even know. It’s the power of theatre that you come together and make such an impact with something that’s not been done before.”

The society’s chairwoman, Sarah Morrell, who plays one of the leading roles, said: “It’s not often a society gets the opportunity to help shape and create a brand new piece of musical theatre but we are all grateful to Dave for helping us do just that with his wonderful show.

“Dave and the society production team have given us a fabulous show to be very proud of and we are looking forward to wowing more audiences before the week is out.”

The production was directed by Carole Copeland, musical director is Jon Davies and choreographer Alison Doram.

Further performances of Nicholas Nickleby at the Pomegranate in Chesterfield are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 23 to 25, at 7.15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets, £13 and £17, are available from the Tourist Information Centre (01246 345222).

Photos by Ian Boler