Theatre Review: Talented cast shines in Titanic The Musical at Theatre Royal

There have been innumerable books and films about Titanic’s fate, in which 1,517 people lost their lives following the collision with the iceberg in April 1912.

The 1997 vehicle, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, used actual footage of the wreck in its opening scenes and has become the film most associated with the disaster. But A Night to Remember (1958), starring Kenneth More as the ship’s Second Officer Charles Lightoller – the most senior officer to survive - was the most historically accurate, although it was not known at that time that the ship broke in two when it sank.

So surely there can’t be much scope for anything else, certainly not a musical which, although its subject matter is now 106 years in the past, might still seem to be in bad taste. However, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, Titanic The Musical (Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday) dismisses any such scepticism.

Its great strength is that it sticks to the truth. Such a dramatic story has no need of any fictional tinkering. Every name in the play is based on a person who was aboard the ship and throughout the evening there is the sense that these people were real, that they had lives and aspirations.

The Titanic was built by White Star to compete with Cunard in the prestigious Atlantic crossings, a dream ship that was seemingly years ahead of its time and deemed unsinkable.

This is conveyed in the first part which builds up to the maiden voyage, focusing on the hopes and dreams of her passengers, who each board with stories and ambitions of their own.

The Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they, too, can join the list of the rich and famous, while the millionaires of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever. They arrive in turn, first the steerage, then the next tier and finally the aristocrats, oozing privilege.

Many arrive through the auditorium and one by one they become familiar to the audience, excited, full of hope and ambition.

This is a cast without standout stars but rich in experience of West End musical theatre. The story is told in song and here is another strength. It is perfectly audible, unlike some shows where raucous lyrics are drowned by the orchestra.

The set is simple but remarkably effective, white railings, ropes, a moveable staircase and a backdrop of riveted plates. It’s a happy first half, with songs moving the story along, from White Star owner J Bruce Ismay (Simon Green) with an optimistic In Every Age to the lowly stoker Frederick Barrett (Niall Sheehy) and a charming Doing The Latest Rag from entertainer Wallace Hartley (Lewis Cornay). But a portentous No Moon builds up the tension as Captain Edward Smith (Philip Rham) receives numerous ice warnings but continues, at Ismay’s urging, to increase speed, despite the misgivings of his First and Second Officers Murdoch (Kieron Brown) and Lightoller (Alistair Barron).

And then there is a tremendous roar as the ship strikes the iceberg and the theatre plunges into darkness before the internal.

Complacency gives way to fear and panic and the water rises. The scenes are frightening and claustrophobic. There is the mounting confusion as women and children take to the lifeboats and heartbreaking goodbyes are said.

Recriminations follow and in The Blame, Ismay, designer Thomas Andrews (Greg Castiglioni) and Captain Smith point the fingers. Design faults, too fast, ice warnings ignored etc.

One of the most touching moments concerns the elderly Jewish couple Isidor and Ida Straus (Dudley Rogers and Judith Street) as the wife spurns a place in a lifeboat and refuses to leave her husband.

And then the sinking, with Andrews desperately hanging on as the stern rises. The audience emotion is tangible. The survivors gather aboard the Carpathia. In the background those who went down with the ship gaze accusingly at Ismay, who saved his own skin by getting into a lifeboat.

In short, this is a tremendous show with an exceptionally talented cast which received a terrific reception from a packed house.

Photos by Scott Rylander