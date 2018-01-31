THEATRE REVIEW: Son Of A Preacher Man at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Perhaps the best way of describing Son of a Preacher Man (Theatre Royal, Nottingham as part of a UK tour) is to use the old footballing cliché of a game of two halves, writes John Shawcroft.

A somewhat bizarre and implausible plot finds many in the audience sympathising with the cast as they sing I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself and no doubt wondering whether it’s worth staying after the pre-ordered drinks.

But then the clouds clear as the story develops, you warm to the characters and by the end it’s possible to reflect on a relatively enjoyable evening, saved by a whole catalogue of Dusty Springfield classics.

The plot centres on the Preacher Man, a Soho record store in Dean Street where 1960s’ teenagers occupy the booths listening to their vinyl and daring to dream of love.

Not unlike many city stores of the day but the difference is that the owner, also known as the Preacher Man, listens to teenage tales and dispenses agony-uncle advice to a background of Dusty’s hits.

Nearly half-a-century on, three random lovelorn strangers from different generations – Paul (Michael Howe), Alison (Debra Stephenson) and Kat (Alice Barlow) – are drawn to the site of the Preacher Man.

Kat has recently lost her grandmother and faces eviction from their council flat. Recently widowed teacher Alison is dangerously close to an affair with a student. Both are too young to remember the Preacher Man but have learned about its legendary owner from grandmother and mother respectively.

Paul was there at the time and seeks the object of an unrequited gay love. All are looking for answers and hope the venue can weave its magic. But they discover it is now long gone, replaced by a coffee bar, the Double Shot, run by the late Preacher Man’s son Simon (Nigel Richards), hence the show’s title. The only concession to the past is a trio, the Cappucccino Sisters (Michelle Long, Kate Hardisty and Cassiopeia Berkely-Agyepong) who serve the customers, with a sprinkling of Dusty hits thrown in.

Hereabouts tribute must be paid to Morgan Large’s stage setting, with its impressive change from the exterior of a small music store on a 1960s London street to a modern café bar.

The three, in their search for love and solutions, hope to turn the clock back but they find the Preacher Man’s reclusive and shy son’s character is a complete contrast to his father.

However, he tries and this is where Warner Brown’s book goes astray. The pre-interval story is contrived and unbelievable, even in this type of show which is sheer fluff, and despite the music, the evening is beginning to seem like a waste of time.

But things do improve in the second half as Simon’s ideas start to bear fruit and Craig Revel Horwood’s direction and musical staging begins to make sense. Answers are found, although not all in the way you would expect and Brown’s writing wraps it all up in a neat finish.

None of this criticism can be leveled at the leading cast who turn in some fine vocal performances and an ensemble which features some talented on-stage musicians. And there are always the songs, not as Dusty sang them for this is not a tribute show in that sense.

The obvious showstoppers, I Only Want To Be With You, the title song and a particularly noteworthy You Don’t Have to Say you Love Me sung by the main characters, are especially notable. And there’s a lovely version of A House is Not a Home and, of course, the title song which rouses the audience in the finale.

Not the best of shows at the Theatre Royal but in the end not too disappointing. And there’s always Dusty.