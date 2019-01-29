THEATRE REVIEW: Peter James hits the spot in chilling tale at Theatre Royal Nottingham this week

Moving home brings some of life’s most stressful moments but these can be countered by the optimism of new beginnings, writes John Shawcroft.

So when the Harcourt family – Ollie, Caro and their teenage daughter Jade – find the house of their dreams, everything looks set fair.

It’s an old, dilapidated Georgian pile near Brighton and it has stood empty for 40 years.

Ollie has sold his advertising agency and invested the proceeds into what he hopes will be a home for life and an investment for Jade – who would much rather be living in town in more up-to-date surroundings – and later for her children. In the meantime, solicitor Caro needs to keep working to pay the bills while Ollie sets up a new website design business.

So far, so good. But Ollie quickly discovers that Jade’s misgivings and a builder’s estimate for damp proofing are the least of his worries.

The House on Cold Hill (Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday) is a spine-chilling new world premiere play by best-selling author Peter James, whose crime fiction features police detective Roy Grace. He might be absent from The House on Cold Hill but James got his inspiration for the play from his own experience of buying an isolated, historic Georgian manor house in Sussex.

The play – and it provides an excellent evening’s entertainment with the chills down the spine eased by some lovely moments of humour – benefits from a strong cast. Joe McFadden has a good track record in theatre and television and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 (there’s a nice reference in the play). As Ollie, he remains ever-cheerful as things start to go pear-shaped, stopped in his tracks only briefly by the estimate provided by the builder Phil (Leon Stewart).

Rita Simons (Caro) used to play Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders and recently entered the jungle in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! And there is a fine performance from Persephone Swales-Dawson as Jade, all teenage disrespect and in a different world to a father whose knowledge of twitter and its ilk is negligible.

Add computer geek Chris (Charlie Clements), Padraig Lynch’s Fortinbras (not on loan from Hamlet but here the local vicar) and the cleaner Annie (Tricia Deighton) with a creative team including Sean McKenna (stage adapter) and Ian Talbot (director) and the production is in sound professional hands.

But there is a missing element – the grey lady. And if ever an estate agent needs a reason to persuade you to buy new instead of restoring something old, this play fits the bill.

It’s not necessarily a matter of who lived there before you moved in – more a case of who is still there.

Photo by Helen Maybanks