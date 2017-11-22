THEATRE REVIEW: Blood Brothers at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Acclaim from packed houses with standing ovations has been greeting Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers for more than 30 years now, writes John Shawcroft, so nobody could be surprised at the magnificent response from the Theatre Royal audience at Nottingham this week.

The touring cast in this poignant tale of parted twins is headed by Lyn Paul in the key role of Mrs Johnstone and she captures the fun, the deep emotion and the tragedy to perfection.

As a young mother who is deserted by her husband, she is left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children. She takes a job as a cleaner in order to make ends meet.

Soon she discovers she is pregnant yet again – this time with twins. In desperation, she enters into a secret pact with her well-heeled employer Mrs Lyons (Sarah Jane Buckley), who yearns for a child. The twin boys are separated and their contrasting social background leads inevitably to the show’s shattering climax.

Nobody else knows the secret other than the Narrator (Dean Chisnall). It hovers above the plot like a darkening cloud, with Chisnall, suited and full of menace, appearing frequently to remind us that there is a price to be paid, a debt to be faced.

Despite the efforts of both mothers to keep them apart the boys meet and become best friends – blood brothers unaware of their true relationship.

This talented cast explores childhood at differing class levels in Liverpool, treating the audience to some hilariously funny scenes. The bittersweet magic of teen years is followed by the inevitable parting as one twin heads for university and the other on a downward spiral.

It’s been many years since Lyn Paul and the New Seekers taught the world how to sing in the iconic Coca-Cola commercial. She has been the definitive Mrs Johnstone since 1997 and has reprised the role regularly over the last 20 years in the Bill Kenwright productions.

She is part of an impressive line since Barbara Dickson launched the show in 1983: Kiki Dee, Petula Clark, Carole King, Linda Nolan, Melanie Chisholm and Stephanie Lawrence.

Similarly, Sean Jones as Mickey, the unlucky twin in the draw. Quite how an adult can be so convincing as a working-class kid wearing hand-me-down jumpers full of holes remains a source of amazement – and he, too, has been doing this for many years. Mark Hutchinson as his twin Eddie also impresses, as does Danielle Corlass as Linda, the girl in their lives.

The memorable score includes Marilyn Monroe (reprised throughout), Easy Terms, Long Sunday Afternoon, the Narrator’s threatening Shoes Upon the Table and the emotionally-charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

One could go on but all that remains to be said is that Blood Brothers is still a treat for theatergoers who have seen it on numerous occasions and an eye-opener for those enjoying it for the first time.

Blood Brothers is at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday, November 25.