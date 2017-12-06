The game’s afoot as Alfreton church hosts drama this week

Fictional detective heroes Holmes and Watson are all set to tackle their latest case in a comedy caper at an Alfreton church.

But for Sherlock, read Shirley. For the super sleuth wears a skirt, as she and faithful sidekick Dr Watson investigate The Hound of the Basketballs.

The daring duo dash to distant Devon to answer a plea for help by Lady Gwendoline Basketball, who fears that her husband’s life is in danger.

The lucky lord has so far survived a series of murder bids, but does an ancient curse – the harrowing howling of a ghostly hound – herald a death in the family?

The drama is part of A Celebration of Christmas, a mixture of festive fun and song, to be presented at Alfreton Wesley Church on Wednesday and Thursday December, 6-7, at 7pm.

The cast of nine ranges from schoolgirls to pensioners.

Producer David Hopkinson said: “We aim to put a seasonal smile on our audience’s faces as Holmes and Watson bid to solve their latest mystery.”

When the church’s first Celebration was staged a few years ago, so many people packed into the church for the one-nighter that it was decided to stage the show on two nights on future years.

Admission will be free, but there will be a charity collection.

Over the years, thousands of pounds have been raised for worthy causes through the drama group’s efforts. This year’s summer show alone made over £600.

Pictured is Caroline Dellow as Lady Basketball, with sisters Suzi (left) and Abi Hobbs.

For more information about the show, please ring David on 01773 833627.