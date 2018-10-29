Tasty festive treat lined up at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre is cooking up a magical and mouth-watering production for audiences of all ages to sample this festive season.

The theatre is excited to start rehearsals this week for the big, family-friendly, festive production for 2018/19, Hansel & Gretel, adapted by Mike Kenny, a magical show with lashings of live music performed by a band of actor-musicians. It can be seen from Friday, November 30, until Saturday, January 5.

Playing the title characters will be Craig Anderson (as Hansel) and Yana Penrose (as Gretel). New to Derby audiences, Craig’s previous credits include Macbeth (Centrepoint Theatre); Cinderella (Hazlitt Theatre) and productions of Jack & the Beanstalk (Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford and Theatre Clwyd) with Yana’s credits including Phoenix and Turtle (Little Angel Theatre) and A Christmas Carol and Jack for Derby Theatre.

Joining Craig and Yana, will be some returning familiar faces. Playing the iconic role of the witch character will be Chris Price. Chris has appeared in a number of productions at the theatre before including The Odyssey, A Christmas Carol and Cinderella. Also familiar to Derby audiences is Esme Sears (Peter Pan, Cinderella and A Christmas Carol for Derby Theatre, A Little Night Music for Storyhouse Theatre, Silver Darling for Derby LIVE and Hairspray for Stoke Regent Theatre); Jack Quarton (Peter Pan, Great Expectations and Alice in Wonderland for Derby Theatre, Wonderland for Nottingham Playhouse, Swallows and Amazons for Storyhouse Chester and the recently released film, Peterloo directed by Mike Leigh) and Liz Eaves (Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland for Derby Theatre and The Kite Runner and Hare & Tortoise for Nottingham Playhouse).

Joining the adult cast will be 18 talented young actors from the region including: Ariana Botchway, George Thompson, Rosie Austins, Millie Denney, Jaiya Dhillon, Harry Tallis, Leo Fox-White, Lottie Stone, Madison Naylor, Scarlett Allitt, William Brown, Amelie Turner, Maisie Gore, Freddie Phillips, Thomas Moore, Roxy Wright, Primrose Cole and Freya Youngman.

The creative team is Sarah Brigham (director); Mike Kenny (adapted by); Neil Irish (set designer); Ivan Stott (composer); Tim Heywood (costume designer) and Emma Jones (lighting designer).

Hansel & Gretel need to get back home in a hurry, but in the enchanted woods there’s a cottage made entirely of sugary sweets and gorgeous gingerbread, not to mention a wicked witch to content with. Can Gretel save the day

and rescue her brother? And can Hansel leave the lollipops alone and actually help?

For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk