Take your seats in the Departure Lounge as festival returns to Derby Theatre

Departure Lounge, the summer festival of new and thrilling theatre, fresh and innovative performances, Edinburgh previews and insightful workshops and talks, is returning to Derby Theatre for a sixth year, from July 19-22.

Kicking off the festival on July 19 will be East Meets West - The Human Search Engine, a free peer support session facilitated by Little Earthquake, a network that aims to reduce barriers and encourage collaboration between, and within, the East and West Midlands’ independent theatre-making communities.

This session guarantees to generate rapid answers to any burning questions and to offer valuable advice, an event which promises to leave artists, companies, practitioners and programmers inspired, provoked and nurtured...and ready

for the rest of the festival ahead.

Performance highlights of the festival for 2018 include: A Self Help Guide To Being In Love With Jeremy Corbyn by Jess Green and the Mischief Thieves, an award-winning theatre company with a lyrical, powerful and humorous

look at modern politics; Town Choir by Canadian theatre company, Theatre Replacement, a site specific musical piece that will be performed in intu Derby where writers type out observations of the world unfolding around them, and in that same moment, a town choir receives these observations via a large screen and sings them out to the public; Dante or Die’s User Not Found, an In Good Company mid-career commission where audience members are handed a smartphone and a pair of headphones to become a fly-on-the-wall and peer into the life of a man facing the dilemma on whether he should delete his online legacy, a funny story of contemporary grief which gently interrogates our need for connection; Open Wound by

Cheeky Chin, a London-based collective of Theatre Makers from East Asian Origin; I’m Sticking with You by Pebble Gorge, a 15-minute, table-top performance which puts you at the centre and which delivers an experience of some of the feelings that have been running high in the UK since Brexit, a miniature play for ages seven-plus written by Tim Crouch; and many many more.

Ben Anderson, creative producer for In Good Company, said: “Departure Lounge continues to challenge, inspire and entertain audiences and artists alike. We have a hugely diverse programme on offer once again this year which will animate every corner of Derby Theatre and beyond, as we branch out into the Intu Centre for the first time.

“Departure Lounge exists to present theatre of the most radical nature right in the heart of the country, proving that the Midlands is a vibrant place to shape the future of theatre.”

For more on what’s coming up this year at Departure Lounge, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Matt Austin