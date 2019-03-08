Strictly Come Dancing champ Kevin Clifton to star in Rock Of Ages at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Rock Of Ages is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal, from April 2-6, in a production starring Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

The current Strictly champion heads a cast that also include former Corrie star Kevin Kennedy (aka Curly Watts).

Rock Of Ages is an LA love story lavished with more than 25 classic rock anthems. Lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair.

This hilarious musical comedy features the songs, including We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by alive band. Now a global smash with extensive runs in London’s West End, on Broadway and in Las Vegas, the show has also been made in to a star-studded Hollywood movie. Also in the cast is former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts.

Click here for more details on the show.

Photo credit: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard