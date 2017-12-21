Star cast comes together for new musical Fat Friends

Fat Friends The Musical is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal, from March 26-31.

The hit TV show Fat Friends from award-winning national treasure Kay Mellor (creator of Band of Gold, The Syndicate and In The Club) is bursting onto the stage in the spring in a brand new musical version, with original music by Nick Lloyd Webber.

Join the infamous group of TV’s most loveable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmers by the lovelorn Lauren whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting in to the wedding dress of her dreams.

Packed full of warmth, life and weight loss this new stage show reunites your favourite foodie friends in an eagerly anticipated musical brimming with hope, humour and heart.

With a star cast including West End favourite Jodie Prenger and X Factor winner Sam Bailey (pictured above), Fat Friends The Musical is a feel-good night out for every body and is set to be a huge hit.

Also appearing in the production will be Atomic Kitten’s very own pop sensation Natasha Hamilton, Natalie Anderson, star of Emmerdale and Wicked, plus Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy (aka Curly Watts).

For ticket information about Fat Friends The Musical, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk