Smash-hit comedy drops in at Nottingham Theatre Royal this month

The people begin the smash hit production The Play That Goes Wrong will be bringing their latest production to Nottingham later this month.

Mischief Theatre’s first UK tour of the Olivier Award nominated West End smash hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from Tuesday, September 25, to Saturday, September 29.

Now booking into its third year at the Criterion Theatre in London, Mischief Theatre’s smash-and-grab hit, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, is a fast and fabulous comedy caper hailed the funniest show in the West End.

It is summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are so delighted to announce the cast for this UK tour of The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and we are thrilled that this production follows hard on the heels of the sold out tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. Audiences are in for another hilarious treat and we salute Mischief for having written another wonderfully funny play.”

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Starting as an improvised theatre group on the London and Edinburgh fringes, they have grown into one of the UK’s leading theatre companies, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy for The Play That Goes Wrong, and licensing their productions worldwide.

Mischief Theatre have two shows playing concurrently in the West End: The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre - also playing on Broadway and touring the UK - and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre.

In December 2016, Mischief made their television debut on the BBC with Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Olivier Award Nominee 2016), which has also enjoyed two sell-out West End seasons. Mischief returned to BBC One in 2017 with a new Christmas special, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. The company is led by artistic director Henry Lewis and company director Jonathan Sayer.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward.

For more on the visit to the Theatre Royal in Nottingham, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk