Show of Hands ace Phil Beer hits the road on new tour

Alstonefield Village Hall is to be the venue on February 24 for a gig on Phil Beer’s tour of the country.

2018 looks set to be a different, yet very special year for Phil as he embarks on his solo tour String Theory. The tour will feature material old and new, and showcase his skill on all-things-stringed.

When a musician’s CV drops names like Mike Oldfield, the Rolling Stones and Steve Harley, you know you’re dealing with a man at the top of his game. Phil Beer is one half of the multi-award-winning acoustic folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands, and he’s also in demand in his own right as a captivating solo performer.

So, what does a man as talented as Phil Beer do when he’s not selling out the Royal Albert Hall with Show of Hands? He embarks on an eagerly awaited solo tour, visiting a string of carefully selected venues throughout the UK. He’ll be delivering his unique recipe of rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments (slide, Spanish and tenor guitar, mandocello, viola, mandolin and South American Cuatro).

Alongside some Show of Hands classics, Phil will deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a wealth of brand-new material, and there’ll be the odd laugh thrown in for good measure.

Phil explained: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different. There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special eight-disc boxset and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on Folkboat, a project which combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands prepare for a busy autumn.

Photo credit: Rex Preston