Ship of Fools sets sail with latest stand-up show

The latest Ship of Fools comedy night takes place at Belper’s Number 28 community venue on Saturday, June 16.

Headlining is Josh Pugh. After winning the Midland New Act of the Year in 2014 and 2015, Josh Pugh rapidly shot to the upper echelons of UK stand-up, winning English Comedian of the Year 2016, only two years after playing his first gig.

He also won the Funhouse Gong Show as well as the Best New Act prizes at both the 2015 Birmingham and Nottingham Comedy Festivals.

Josh’s clever, original, and (most importantly) very funny writing and performing continues to bring in plaudits.

Also on the bill will be Ali Warwood, Jake Baker, Joanne Frank plus regular compere Alan Seaman.

The show starts at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Admission price is £8 and tickets can be reserved via shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371.