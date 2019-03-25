See top stand-up Rhod Gilbert at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Top comedian Rhod Gilbert is back on the stand-up scene with his new show The Book Of John, and you can see him perform it at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 7.

A lot has happened to Rhod in the six years since he last toured, some of it not particularly good.

And just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke...called John. This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before.

The Book of John is raw, personal and brutally honest.

