Ardal O’Hanlon will be performing at Nottingham Djanogly Theatre on March 2, from 7.30pm

See the Irish comic and actor in a warm up gig for his spring tour, presented by Mick Perrin Worldwide.

Sometimes thoughtful and sometimes silly, but always punchy, the Father Ted and Death In Paradise star has tickled audiences all over the world.

For more, call 0115 8467777.