See regional premiere of play at Derby Theatre

What Fatima Did... is to be performed at Derby Theatre from February 27-March 2.

See the regional premiere of this play, presented in association with Tamasha.

What Fatima Did is a funny and provocative exploration of attitudes to identity, freedom and multiculturalism in contemporary Britain. The play focuses on feisty teenager Fatima who, on the eve of her 18th birthday, without word, warning or explanation, adopts the hijab.

The play is written by Atiha Sen Gupta and directed by Sarah Brigham.

For more on the play, and ticket information, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk