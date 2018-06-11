See Lewis Carroll classic in the open air at Wollaton Hall

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is to be performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at Wollaton Hall on Sunday, July 8.

The performance forms part of their open air Garden Theatre tour of the UK and Ireland.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre to stunning country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland. The show at the venue in Nottingham starts at 7pm and tickets and information are available from 0115 8763100 or you can go to www.wollatonhall.org.uk

Tickets are adult £16/child £11/family (two adults and two children) £46.

Gates open at 6pm. Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.