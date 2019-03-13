See hit show Avenue Q at Derby Theatre

The multi-award-winning international hit Avenue Q comes to Derby Theatre from March 18 to 23 for the first time ever as part of its UK tour.

Avenue Q, presented by Selladoor, is a laugh-out-loud musical that tells the story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

There, he meets Kate (the girl next door); Rod (the Republican); Trekkie (the internet expert) and other colourful types who help Princeton finally discover his true purpose in life.

Packed with mischief, bad behavior and a little political incorrectness, Avenue Q is truly the musical like no other, featuring a soundtrack styled on classic Broadway show tunes.

Click here for tickets or you can call the box office on 01332 593939.