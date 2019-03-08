See comedian Andy Hamilton’s new show at Derby Theatre

Award-winning comedian, comedy writer and director Andy Hamilton returns to the road this spring with his first ever up close and personal show, An Evening With Andy Hamilton, and heads to the Derby Theatre on Sunday, May 19.

Audiences will have the opportunity to ask the co-creator of Outnumbered, Drop the Dead Donkey and What We Did On Our Holiday questions on any topic as he takes a look back at his extensive professional career in comedy.

Beginning in 1976 as a contributor to Radio 4’s Week Ending, Andy went on to pick up a raft of awards for co-writing and co-directing such TV classics as Drop The Dead Donkey and Outnumbered.

Most recently, his TV satires turned up the heat on Westminster with Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys, and he and his co-writer Guy Jenkin also penned and directed the hit British comedy feature film What We Did On Our Holiday.

Andy’s numerous TV and radio credits include Have I Got News For You, Q.I., Andy Hamilton Sort of Remembers, The News Quiz, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and Old Harry’s Game.

Andy’s debut novel, The Star Witness, was recently released via Outbound.

For ticket information, you can call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here for more details.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne