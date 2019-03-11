See award-winning Approaching Empty this week at Derby Theatre

Approaching Empty is an award-winning play being performed at Derby Theatre from March 13 to 15.

It has been written by Ishy Din, often described as ‘taxi driver turned playwright’ as he was earning a living driving cabs when he first turned his hand to writing.

His first play was written in response to a BBC Radio 5 Live playwriting competition call-out that he heard while driving. He entered never expecting it to go anywhere – but he won. Since then he’s worked with various high profile theatre companies and recently had a play produced on BBC2.

In a scruffy minicab office, Mansha decides it’s time to create his own destiny and offers to buy a business from his lifelong friend Raf. As the realities of the state of the business slowly unravel, these two best friends must confront the difficulties of going into business with those closest to them.

Set in North East England, in the aftermath of Margaret Thatcher’s death, this compelling drama by a Ishy Din lays bare the everyday struggles of a post-industrial generation of South Asian British men.

Ishy Din’s theatre work includes Snookered (Tamasha, Oldham Coliseum and Bush Theatre) and Beats North (Edinburgh Fringe).

He was the 2012 Pearson Writer in Residence at the Manchester Royal Exchange and in 2013 Snookered won Best New Play at the Manchester Theatre Awards. For television, his work includes Ackley Bridge, Taxi Tales and Doughnuts; for film, Fraud, Perfume and Our Lad; and for radio John Barnes Saved My Life.

