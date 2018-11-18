Riotous comedy hits the stage in Nottingham soon

The off-Broadway hit Murder For Two is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 26 to 28.

Its appearance in Nottingham follows on from acclaimed runs in New York and London.

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it’s time to call in the detectives. The only problem is, they’re out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it’s up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives…

A hilarious high-energy musical whodunit, Murder For Two is a madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors play 13 characters - and the piano - in this acclaimed new musical. A loving homage to the canon of murder mystery plays, Murder For Two is a hysterical blend of music, mayhem and murder.

Ed MacArthur and Jeremy Legat, who both starred in the European premiere in 2017, will both reprise their performances as Officer Marcus Moscowicz and The Suspects. Ed MacArthur’s recent credits include The Borrowers (Watermill Theatre) and Arcadia (UK tour).

Jeremy Legat was recently seen in Crazy For You (Watermill Theatre) with other credits including Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse) and Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre).

Murder For Two has a book and music by Joe Kinosian, with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. It was recently a huge hit off-Broadway, playing at Second Stage Theatre in 2013 before transferring to New World Stages, where the run was extended several times. It received its European premiere at The Watermill Theatre in Newbury in 2017 before transferring to The Other Palace in London later that year.

Murder For Two is directed by Luke Sheppard (In The Heights, King’s Cross Theatre) with musical direction and sound design by Tom Attwood (Peter and the Starcatcher, Theatre Royal Northampton) and design by Gabriella Slade (The Importance Of Being Earnest, Vaudeville Theatre).

Photo credit: Scott Rylander