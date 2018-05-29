Powell takes starring role as Sherlock Holmes play comes to Nottingham

The world premiere production of Sherlock Holmes:The Final Curtain is on a national tour which comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from June 4-9.

It stars Robert Powell (Holby City, The Detectives, Jesus of Nazareth) as the world famous detective and Liza Goddard (The Brothers, Bergerac, Take Three Girls) as Mary Watson.

Sherlock Holmes lives in retirement on the South Coast. He keeps bees, occasionally casts his fly fishing rod, even plays his Stradivarius when the rheumatism allows. All too aware that he’s older and slower, he’s concerned that he might have lost his touch, paranoid that he is an easy target for his enemies – there have been so many over the years. Some of whom play heavier on his mind, namely his arch nemesis Moriarty.

So when Mary Watson (wife of his former associate Dr John Watson) tracks him down to tell him she has seen her long-dead son, James, through the window of 221B Baker Street, apparently alive and well, Holmes is determined to solve the mystery and confront his own demons at the same time.

Chilling, gripping and filled with unforeseen twists and revelations, this new play featuring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary super sleuth has been commissioned by Theatre Royal Bath from award-winning dramatist Simon Reade.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional private detective Sherlock Holmes first appeared in print in 1887 in A Study in Scarlet. His popularity soon grew through a series of short stories published in The Strand Magazine from 1891 onwards, with additional tales totalling 56 short stories and four novels published by 1927.

His first screen appearance came in 1900 in the film Sherlock Holmes Baffled. Now, the Guinness Book of Records lists Sherlock Holmes as the most portrayed movie character in history with more than 70 actors playing the role in over 200 films, including Jeremy Brett, Robert Downey Jr, Jonny Lee Miller and Sir Ian McKellen.

Most recently, the BBC’s drama Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Martin Freeman as John Watson, has received huge acclaim and won numerous accolades including both BAFTA and Emmy Awards. Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and broadcast across four series between 2010 and 2017, Sherlock, based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s original, is a global phenomenon with broadcasting rights sold to 180 territories worldwide.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Nobby Clark