Plenty to laugh about at Derby comedy venues this year

2019 is set to be a funny year as Derby LIVE hosts plenty of exciting and popular comedy acts.

There will be no shortage of laughter with the variety of acts set to take the stage in the coming year.

Comedian and musician Bill Bailey

On Saturday, April 6, Alfie Moore brings his latest stand-up tour show Getting Away With Murder to The Old Bell Hotel.

Former Detective Sergeant Alfie Moore, star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It’s A Fair Cop, will take the audience on a thrilling and interactive journey through the art and science of a murder investigation. Tickets are available for £15 and the show is suitable for those aged 14 years and over.

On Thursday, May 9, Lee Hurst will be bringing his show Mucking About to Landau Forte College Theatre. Lee Hurst will be turning up to lob gags and funny stuff at the audience from all angles. His no-nonsense comedy will be delivered with the sole purpose of making the audience laugh. Tickets are available for £19.25.

Stand-up comedian, viral blogger and bestselling author Sam Avery (also known as The Learner Parent) will be sharing the lows, highs and hilarious in-betweens of first-time parenthood on Friday, May 10.

Lee Hurst is to perform his latest show in Derby

Sam’s honest, messy account of wrestling with sleep deprivation and breast pumps is sure to have audiences laughing their socks off. Tickets are available to see Sam Avery – The Learner Parent at Landau Forte College Theatre for £18.25.

Derby favourite Mike McClean will be making his return to Derby on Friday, May 17, performing an evening of top class comedy at The Venue. This show is bound to have the audience laughing and rolling about on the floor, and as part of the evening Mike will also be performing his alternative mind-reading act. Tickets are available for £17.

Two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray Bradshaw will be bringing his hilarious show Deaf Comedy Fam to the Guildhall Clubrooms on Saturday, May 18. Full of hilarious, revealing tales about growing up with deaf parents, Deaf Comedy Fam presents a first for comedy as Ray performs the show simultaneously in both spoken English and British Sign Language. Tickets are available for this fully accessible BSL show for £13.

Multi-award-winning Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert will be lighting up Derby Arena with his brand new live show The Book of John on Sunday, May 19, at 8pm. In a six-year break from stand-up a lot has happened to Rhod, and just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke… called John.

This show will see Rhod as funny as ever before, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. Tickets are available for £29.50, and the show is suitable for 16 years and over.

Actor, author and ex-MP Gyles Brandreth will be gracing the audience at Landau Forte College Theatre with his dazzling wit, wisdom, high drama, low comedy and hilarious name-dropping on Saturday, June 1. Gyles will be celebrating all things theatrical in this hilarious new show Break a Leg! Tickets for this show are available for £21.25.

On Thursday, June 6, at 8pm, Bill Bailey will be bringing his show Larks in Transit to Derby Arena.

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. Bill Bailey will tackle politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness with musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and his trademark intelligence. Tickets are available for £37.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk

They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.