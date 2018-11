The production of a new play scheduled for Saturday, November 17, at St. Peter’s Church, Belper, has been postponed due to illness.

Bloody Mary - The Story of a Tudor Queen - is now rescheduled to be performed on February 9 at the same venue, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the performance on November 17 will be valid for the new date.

However, should anyone require a refund, please contact George Gunby on 07847 478251 or email nonnel@sky.com