Panto time approaches for Lovelace Theatre Group

Get ready to cheer the heroes, boo the villains, and don’t forget to look behind you, as the Lovelace Theatre Group puts on its latest pantomime in Hucknall.

Audience members can expect plenty of sharp one-liners and side-splitting moments as the Lovelace Theatre Group presents Sleeping Beauty in its 50th anniversary year.

Sleeping Beauty will run for six performances from January 18-21 at the John Godber Centre, Ogle Street, Hucknall. It can be seen on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. On Sunday, January 21, you can see the panto from 1pm and 5.30pm.

The Lovelace Theatre Group has been running since 1968 at the John Godber Centre. The group has performed a pantomime almost every year since and both of its groups – adults (16-plus) and juniors (under 16) – will be involved in Sleeping Beauty. This follows on from The Will of the People, a sold-out night showcasing Shakespeare’s life and work, in October of last year.

Chris Stevenson, who is directing Sleeping Beauty, said: “The Lovelace Theatre Group is full of talent. I am proud of each member of my cast, crew and Lovelace as a whole and I am confident that the work that we have all put in over the weeks and months leading up to the show will give our audience a fun and enjoyable experience, for the whole family.”

Tickets are available online, or on-the-door and are £7 each or £6 for concessions. For more information and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/lovelacejan18.

For more information on the Lovelace Theatre Group, visit the website at www.lovelacetheatregroup.co.uk or via social media at https://www.facebook.com/LovelaceTheatreGroup/

The photo shows (left to right) Paula Heeley as Queen Bae, Josh Beet as Prince Charles, Owen Wright as Prince Harry, Tom Stevenson as Prince Dave, Rhian McAleese as Beauty, Jen White as Sparky, Sam Burbage as Pipper Crit and Tom Morley as King Bumble.