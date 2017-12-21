Oddsocks invite you to follow the yellow brick road at Guildhall Theatre

The irresistibly anarchic Oddsocks Productions are bringing another classic adventure to life with a hearty dollop of their trademark comedy.

There will be new songs, familiar faces and laughs aplent in a brand-new adaptation of L Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz.

The Oddsocks troupe invite audiences to meet Dorothy as you’ve never seen her before... Join the Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man as they travel through the weird and wonderful land of Oz, encountering Wet Witches, Flying Monkeys, Poisonous Poppies and a multitude of Munchkins along the way! What could possibly go wrong?

Oddsocks Productions were set up in 1989 by Derbyshire locals, Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie. It is a critically acclaimed national touring theatre company who take their work out to diverse communities across the UK. Their Summer season celebrates the work of Shakespeare, and during the winter season, they present traditional family productions. Due to the variety of audience the company appeals to, an Oddsocks night out is a night out for all!

Performing from January 30-February 3, at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby, The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy and her friendships and foes in the mystical land of Oz after she and her loveable pet dog Toto, are swept away from their Kansas home by a cyclone. A story of ambition, generosity and courage, The Wizard of Oz has become one of the most popular children’s stories in American literature.

The Wizard of Oz guarantees an evening of laughter and mayhem, giving this iconic story the quirky ‘Oddsocks spin’. Not only this, the company have taken a distinctive angle of the renowned tale; through the eyes of a different character – an angle that will surprise audiences.

The title role of Dorothy, is played by Derby-raised actress; Freya Sharp, who will be making her Oddsocks debut with this fantastic tale. The Wizard of Oz is Freya’s first national tour. Oddsocks are always keen to use local businesses and actors and joining Freya as the Tin Man is Derby-bred actor, Joseph Maudsley. Joseph attended Noel Baker Secondary School based in Alvaston. He has joined Oddsocks, fresh off a UK tour performing William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play with the Reduced Shakespeare Company.

Completing the Derby-raised creatives is Felix Mackenzie-Barrow, whose original music features in the play. Felix attended The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, and went on to train at the National Youth Theatre Rep. He is due to appear in the next series of Vera for ITV and Little Women for the BBC.

Writer and Producer Elli Mackenzie said: “To me, the story of Oz is about displacement and inventiveness. It’s a wonderful fantasy-tale of embracing new challenges, new surroundings and learning that we all have an inner-resourcefulness and often already have the brain, heart and courage we need. It’s about realising your own potential.

“We hope that audiences leave the theatre with a slightly bigger heart, positively challenged and perhaps a little braver too. But all the while, having enjoyed a great evening of entertainment shared with friends and family!”

Tickets are priced from £13.50 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Information and tickets are available from 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk