New Cirque Du Soleil comes to the area this summer

Cirque Du Soleil bring their latest show OVO to both Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena from August 22-26 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on September 12-16.

OVO is a celebration of nature and co-existence and this fun-filled production for the whole family comes to arenas around the country.

The cast of OVO is comprised of 50 performing artists from 17 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts. This includes Alanna Baker from the United Kingdom who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.

She was crowned gymnastics European Champion in 2011 and won Bronze in the World Championships in 2012. Alanna, who has been training since she was five years old has travelled around the world with OVO to countries as far reaching as Japan and Australia and is now set for a return to her home here in the UK.

Having thrilled more than five million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, OVO embarks on a journey, offering the same captivating production as the Big Top performances, but on a larger scale now, visiting major arenas and venues, including those around the UK.

OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

