Maison Foo return to Derby Theatre with a new Meet Your Neighbour event later this month

Derby-based theatre company Maison Foo is back at Derby Theatre on April 13 with Meet Your Neighbour, an event aimed at breaking down barriers between local communities and those seeking asylum.

Following on from the huge success of their ground-breaking pilot event, Maison Foo theatre company is partnering with Derby Theatre and Derby Refugee Advice Centre once again to host another Meet Your Neighbour party.

Derby Theatre''Photo by Chris Seddon

Last year, Maison Foo, associates of Derby Theatre, hosted their very first Meet Your Neighbour event. This innovative work was two-fold: a creative approach in tackling isolation and loneliness amongst refugees in the UK and educating and informing local communities to other cultures.

Angela Russell, a volunteer from Derby’s Refugee Advice Centre worked with Maison Foo to develop the first Meet Your Neighbour. After attending the event she said: “The theatre was alive, it’s like an interaction, it’s not just us enjoying part of the theatre, it’s the theatre opening its doors and showing it’s part of a wider community as well.”

Sarah Brigham, artistic director and chief executive of Derby Theatre, said: “The Meet Your Neighbour Party was a fantastic scheme for us to work with Maison Foo on.

“It opened the door to communities we had very little contact with and just as importantly allowed our audiences to also meet and greet new arrivals and share a theatre production together. The day turned our theatre foyer into a vibrant hub of activity and it genuinely felt like as a community we were taking real ownership over ensuring everyone feels welcome in our building.”

Since early 2018, Maison Foo have been working closely with Nasrin Samavi as a key member of their refugee steering group.

Nasrin and other members of DRAC (Derby Refugee Advice Centre) worked with Maison Foo and Derby Theatre to create the first Meet Your Neighbour party. This April will see Maison Foo support Nasrin as an artist to develop her work further.

Bethany Sheldon, artistic director of Maison Foo, said: “We’re really excited that Derby Theatre is supporting us to nurture Nasrin’s artistic talent and ideas further. Our up and coming Meet Your Neighbour party will see us work with Nasrin to take over Derby Theatre’s front of house meeting room and transform it into a relaxing sensory room inspired by her childhood memories of the Iranian countryside.”

She continued: “For the first Meet Your Neighbour event, Nasrin did a truly amazing job transforming a corner of the party into a Persian tea corner. It was definitely one of the highlights of the event.”

Nasrin said: “It’s great to have Maison Foo’s support, we are working together, we are supporting each other. I couldn’t do this alone. We need to involve people more and mix. Hatred happens because people don’t know or understand each other. If you share and listen to each other there is no space for hating. We are all human, it doesn’t matter what religion or race. We need to do more showing and sharing of our stories to see we have no differences between each other.”

Once again Derby Theatre will be gifting free theatre tickets to the refugee community, giving 50 tickets to see the matinee performance of The Jungle Book, straight after Meet Your Neighbour. The event is being supported by Derby Theatre and The Clothworkers Foundation.

Meet Your Neighbour will take place at Derby Theatre between 11am-1pm on Saturday, April 13. Maison Foo welcome members of the public to come along at any point and the event is suitable for all the family. You can look forward to a warm welcome, great music, lovely food and fun.

It’s a chance to mingle, meet new friends from all over the world, share stories, exchange traditions and enjoy a great party.

Food contributions are also welcome for the community feast, you can just bring a prepared dish to add to the table on the day.

Nasrin Samavi is pictured at the first Meet Your Neighbour event in 2018.

Photo credit: A.G Photography

Derby Theatre photo credit: Chris Seddon