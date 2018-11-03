Lost Dog to perform their take on Shakespeare classic at Crich venue

Lost Dog will be presenting their Olivier Award-nominated smash hit dance/theatre production Juliet And Romeo, which can be seen at Crich’s Glebe Field Centre, on November 17.

Broadly based on Shakespeare’s deeply pessimistic teenage love story, this evening of theatre and dance is performed by Lost Dog’s artistic director Ben Duke and Solène Weinachter.

This clever, funny production explores contemporary culture’s celebration of youth and how it creates unrealistic expectations around love, sex and relationships.

Ben Duke said: “I hope audiences will be entertained and moved by the work. It’s a piece that allows people to consider the nature of their own relationships, something we could all do with reflecting on.”

Lost Dog are touring to theatres and non-theatre venues (booked via Rural Touring Dance Initiative).

“I love the fact that people come along to see the show because it’s happening in their theatre or their village hall,” continued Ben, “and that means they arrive with no expectations even though there are the names of two very famous literary characters in the title of the piece. I love the intimacy of smaller venues as well – there’s nowhere to hide!”

For more, see www.crichglebefieldcentre.org