Laughs galore at Beeston’s Mecca Bingo

NCF Comedy has joined together with Mecca Bingo in Beeston to bring you a brand new night of comedy featuring four comedians.

It will be taking place there on Thursday, December 14, at 9pm.

You don’t have to be a member of Mecca Bingo to attend and the event is open to all over the age of 18.

Taking to the stage will be star of Radio 4 and BBC 2, Tom Wrigglesworth; well-known entertainer and writer, Jim Smallman, the star of BBC3’s Russell Howard’s Good News, Mark Smith and Tony Jameson, known for his show Football Manager Ruined My Life.

Customers can purchase tickets for the comedy show for £10 but those that get in quick can benefit from a very special 2-4-1 offer. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a member of the club to join in with the laughs.

For those that would like to play bingo and enjoy the comedy show afterwards please contact Mecca Beeston direct where tickets can be bought for £15.

Sarah O’Neill, general manager at Mecca Beeston, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all comedians into the club for a good old laugh.

“Whether you want to play some bingo first or simply want to come and watch the comedy acts, there are options available for everyone.”

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over - please bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.ncfcomedy.co.uk or just for tickets go to https://www.seetickets.com/event/comedy-at-mecca-bingo-beeston/mecca-bingo/1177995