Kids’ favourite Zog to hit stage in May at Nottingham venue

Zog can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, from May 27-28.

Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre Kingston are delighted to announce the world premiere stage adaptation, based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet… aduel with a knight.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.