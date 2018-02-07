Kids’ favourite Bing and friends bring first stage show to Nottingham

Youngsters can look forward to the show Bing Live! at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on August 28-29.

There will be shows at 1pm on both days, plus a 4pm show on August 28 and a 10am show on August 29.

Calling all Bingsters! Bing and his friends are coming to Nottingham in the first ever Bing stage show.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe, things don’t always go according to plan…

Don’t miss the chance to see your little one’s face as their favourite characters are brought to life in this brand-new show.

Full of fun, laughter and music, Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

Tickets are £14.50 - £16.50 plus discounts for under 16s. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.