Irreverent touring show Coconut is coming to Derby Theatre

The touring show Coconut comes to Derby Theatre on May 19.

Based on the writer’s own experiences, this production explores Guleraana Mir’s first-hand knowledge of interracial and intercultural relationships as she asks, do you ever feel like you’re constantly disappointing people?

Born and brought up as a Muslim, she spends more time enjoying fine wine and bacon than at the mosque. When she meets Simon, a white guy, she hopes that his decision to convert to Islam will be enough to keep everyone happy. But things get complicated as he begins to explore his faith.

An irreverent but dark comedy, Coconut interrogates the contemporary British Pakistani experience and explores the implications of religion and faith in modern romance.

