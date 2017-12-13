How do I get a refund on my Peter Kay cancelled tour tickets?

Funnyman Peter Kay has been forced to cancel his long-awaited upcoming UK tour - leaving fans heartbroken and wondering how to get refunds.

The stand-up star has cancelled his 2018 and 2019 UK tour including Sheffield and Nottingham

He was set to play more than 100 dates across the country in 2018 and 2019 but cancelled the entire tour this morning because of “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Hundreds of thousands of ticket holders will now be looking for a refund on their tickets - this is what they need to know.

Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

The 44-year-old has asked for privacy regarding his reason for the cancellation, citing unforeseen circumstances within his family.

In a statement, Kay said: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.”