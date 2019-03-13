Here’s how to get your tickets to see Mamma Mia! next year at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

The sensational feelgood musical Mamma Mia! will return to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham next year for a two-week run and tickets to see it go on sale on Friday, March 22, from 9am.

The show will be at the Nottingham venue from Tuesday, March 24, to Saturday, April 4, 2020, as part of a UK tour celebrating 20 years since Mamma Mia! premiered in London.

From West End to global phenomenon, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Judy Craymer, creator and producer of Mamma Mia!, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Mamma Mia! will be returning to Nottingham as part of the 20th year anniversary celebrations since the show first opened in London’s West End. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this anniversary with the audiences of Nottingham, and we can’t wait to see them enjoying the joyous story and much-loved music of ABBA.”

Click here for details on how you can get hold of tickets when they become available or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

MAMMA MIA! 'International Tour Cast 2018/2019

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg