Greene classic hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre presents Pilot Theatre and York Theatre Royal’s new production of Graham Greene’s iconic novel Brighton Rock from May 15-19.

Adapted by Tony Award nominee Bryony Lavery, Brighton Rock is Esther Richardson’s inaugural production as artistic director of Pilot Theatre and features a soundtrack by acclaimed singer, musician and composer Hannah Peel.

Fred is found dead – they deny it was murder. Rose is in love – they say she’s in danger. And that boy, Pinkie.... They say he’s evil – but what has he done?

As two 17-year-olds, Pinkie and Rose get embroiled in a vicious gang war in Brighton, one brutal murder leads to the next. The police are impassive – but the courageous and life embracing Ida Arnold wants the truth. Nothing scares her. Whatever the cost, she’ll see justice done.

Written in 1938, Greene’s classic story of good, evil, sin and redemption was first adapted for the stage at the Garrick Theatre with Richard Attenborough playing Pinkie, a role he resumed in the iconic 1947 film version. In 2010, the novel

was remade, setting it in 1964, for a film starring Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough and Helen Mirren.

This new adaptation has garnered overwhelming praise from critics during the tour. The company includes Derbyshire-born Sarah Middleton as Rose (former member of Derby Youth Theatre, The Hypocrite, RSC/Hull Truck Theatre; National Treasure, Channel 4; Love, Lies and Records, BBC One); Jacob James Beswick as Pinkie (People, Places and Things, Headlong and National Theatre; Peter Pan, Regents Park Open Air Theatre); and Gloria Onitiri as Ida (The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; The Bodyguard and The Lion King, West End and most recently as Cruela De Vil in 101 Dalmations, Birmingham Rep).

Playwright Bryony Lavery explained more about her adaptation: “Why adapt Brighton Rock for the stage? Because it is such a treasure chest of narrative delights. It has got everything...It’s a love story, a revenge tragedy, a small-town murder mystery, an array of small-time gangsters and a middle-aged woman who knows no fear and who will stop at nothing to do right. In the poisoned relationship between Pinkie and Rose, there is one of the best accounts ever of what it is like to be 16 and 17 years’ old in a terrible, violent, adolescence.”

Tickets for Brighton Rock are £15.50-£26.50, with concessions available. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk