Great line-up of talent as Playhouse hosts festival this week

Get your tickets for Nottingham Playhouse’s first ever local artist festival - under the Amplify programme - which takes place from Tuesday, October 9 through to Saturday, October 13.

Amplify 18 Festival is an exciting and eclectic mix of new writing, theatre, spoken word, music and workshops by upcoming professional artists who live or originate from the East Midlands and marks an important milestone in Nottingham Playhouse’s new artist development programme.

Behind the programme is Nottingham Playhouse’s artist development coordinator and director, writer and Nottingham local Beth Shouler, who has more than 15 years of experience in the industry and is passionate about helping talented artists reach their potential.

She said: “We were thrilled with the response to the callout and to see the variety and ambition of work being made by artists from the East Midlands.

“The festival line-up showcases artists from across the entire region and includes performances and works-in-progress from different artistic disciplines: spoken word, new writing, live art, devised, comedy and physical theatre. Not only is it an event to celebrate talent and see great small-scale theatre it’s also an opportunity for artists to come together, network, see each other’s work and engage with us as a building.”

The festival is also the first of its kind under artistic director Adam Penford, who also grew up in Nottingham.

Adam said: “We are delighted to be presenting Amplify 18 Festival here at Nottingham Playhouse. Celebrating artists based in, or originating from the East Midlands, including some of the hottest shows from this year’s Edinburgh Festival, is a brilliant way to open our spaces to local artists. As a building, we are hugely excited to welcome a fantastic range of work from the creatives in the Midlands to perform as part of this thrilling and diverse festival line-up.”

The Amplify artist development programme is open to theatre professionals of all ages, and all types of theatre artists are encouraged to take part, including writers, directors, producers and designers.

The programme includes advice surgeries, workshops, feedback on performances, as well as development time, scratch nights and plug in events.

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse, and to purchase tickets for the festival visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk