Gingerbread Man’s big adventure at Derby Theatre’s Studio

The Gingerbread Man is a fun family show that can be seen at Derby Theatre’s studio until December 31.

Chase after the production’s cheeky gingerbread hero as he sets off on the biggest adventure of his life.

Out of the kitchen, through the town, across the fields and all the way to the river... now if he could just avoid that sly old fox!

Hiccup Theatre and Derby Theatre cook up a brand new version of this classic tale adding delicious original live music, tasty story-telling and dollops of fun.

Tickets for The Gingerbread Man are £11 and £9.50 for concessions. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day