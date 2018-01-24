Funding success for new arts festival

Furthest from the Sea Music, Comedy & Arts CIC has announced that Little Ed Fringe Festival, Derby’s newest comedy and variety festival, has been awarded funding from The Big Lottery Fund.

The festival, taking place from April 19-22, is aiming to create an Edinburgh Fringe Festival feel within the city, with workshops, pay what you feel and preview performances promoting positive mental health and bringing performers from across the country to Derby for the first time.

Matt McGuinness, Creative Director of Furthest from the Sea said: “Little Ed is more than just a comedy festival, and this funding will help us to realise this. With the support of organisations including The Cathedral Quarter Derby, Little Ed will encourage and promote positive mental health with some fantastic and surprising performances. Expect the unexpected.”

Martin Langsdale, board chairman of the Cathedral Quarter which drives activities under the area’s Business Improvement District (BID) status, welcomed the latest news.

He said: “Derby has a growing reputation as a festival city. We are delighted with this announcement which will give people yet another reason to visit. Furthest from the Sea are key partners in our CQ Saturdays events programme and we congratulate them on securing additional funding.”

Little Ed Fringe Festival takes place at venues across the Cathedral Quarter Derby. If you are interested in getting involved, contact Dan@furthestfromthesea.co.uk