Fun for all the family during the summer

Get in on the action with Derby LIVE’s interactive theatre this summer, flex your detective skills with Whodunnit?!, catch the Golden Thief on A Wild Walk, or improve your musical theatre skills with the summer musical theatre workshop.

As part of Derby LIVE’s Outdoor Theatre and Cinema Season families can take part in Babbling Vagabonds’ A Wild Walk: The Golden Thief of Markeaton Park.

Families can pit their wits against riddlers, puzzle makers and a tricksy wolf to discover the rascal who has been stealing the King’s apples. This outdoor theatrical walk will take the participants around Markeaton Park on a one hour uniquely interactive experience. A Wild Walk will be taking place between July 27-31 at Markeaton Park. Tickets are £5 in advance, £8 on the day and free for under threes.

Big Adventure Theatre Company’s Whodunnit?! puts the audience at the heart of the action. In every performance of this brand new musical murder mystery, five lucky audience members will get the chance to get on stage and work alongside the show’s detective to try and solve the mystery.

At the end of the show the whole audience will get to vote on who they think the culprit is. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience will be taking place on July 4-7 at the Guildhall Theatre. Tickets are available for £13.25, with concession prices from £11.25. For the chance to appear as one of the ‘detectives’, email bigadventurestheatre@hotmail.com

Young people aged between 8-16 can get involved with theatre this summer at the Summer Musical Theatre Workshop. This week-long series of workshops are aimed at improving young people’s musical theatre skills. Enchanted Entertainment’s workshops centre on singing, acting, and dancing performance techniques, as well as general stage craft.

At the end of the week, the children will put all of their hard work into two performances on stage in front of a live audience on Saturday, August 4, at the Main Theatre in Deda. The workshop will be taking place on July 30 to August 4, and places cost just £150 for the whole week.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk