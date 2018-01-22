Freddie set to bowl over audiences during musical’s Nottingham visit

Former England Ashes winning cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff is to star in five performances of Fat Friends – the Musical at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

Following his stage debut in November at the Leeds Grand Theatre, Freddie Flintoff will star at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from March 26-29. Freddie will play Kevin Chadwick opposite Jodie Prenger as his fiancée, Kelly. The production will continue to run until Saturday, March 30, with WhatsOnStage Award nominee Joel Montague.

One of the world’s most recognised cricket stars, Freddie Flintoff won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2005 after playing a pivotal role in regaining the Ashes from Australia.

Since the Lancashire lad’s cricket career ended in 2010, he has forged a career as a popular presenter and broadcaster. Appearing as a captain on Sky’s A League of Their Own, being crowned King of the Jungle in the first Australian version of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, Freddie has also launched a clothing range Flintoff by Jacamo.

Having just filmed a part in Kay Mellor’s new ITV series, this role will see Freddie continue to affirm his acting credentials after bowling over the show’s creator, Kay Mellor and composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber during auditions.

The award-winning TV drama has been adapted for the stage by its creator and one of the UK’s most prolific writers, Kay Mellor, whose extensive television credits include hit series of Band of Gold, The Chase, The Syndicate, In the Club and whose stage credits include A Passionate Woman. Freddie will appear in the show alongside an all-star cast including Jodie Prenger as Kelly and Sam Bailey as Betty. Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten) will play the role of Julia, Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street) as Fergus, Rachael Wooding (We Will Rock You) as Joanne, Jonathan Halliwell (Let It Shine) as Paul and Chloe Hart (Hairspray) as Val.

The ‘weight’ is over; packed full of warmth, life and weight loss, this brand new stage show reunites your favourite foodie friends in an original musical bulging with hopes, humour and heart. Join the infamous group of loveable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmer’s by the lovelorn Lauren whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams. Fat Friends offers a generous serving of hilarious fun with a sprinkle of romance on top.

Fat Friends hit television screens in October 2000, following the lives of a group of overweight friends as they struggle with the absurdities of modern dieting. Running for five years on ITV, the show starred Alison Steadman, Gaynor Faye and Lisa Riley and launched the careers of James Corden and Ruth Jones. Written by Kay Mellor, the show was nominated for multiple awards including the BAFTA for Best Drama Series.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Helen Maybanks