Film star Alex Kingston to appear in autumn season at Nottingham Playhouse

Film, TV and theatre star Alex Kingston has been confirmed to play the lead in a specially-adapted version of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People in the newly-announced autumn season at Nottingham Playhouse.

The Playhouse has also revealed another new production for the theatre, Assassins, as well as a world premiere for the Neville Studio LIT and its epic community project Coram Boy, to take place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

Celebrated for 12 years in renowned US drama series ER, award-winning actress Alex Kingston (pictured) will take on the lead of Dr Stockmann in An Enemy of the People in September.

The timely and gripping play about fake news, whistle-blowers and the corruption of power is set in contemporary Norway where Dr Stockmann discovers the town’s famous spa waters are poisoned.

British playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz has specially adapted An Enemy of the People for Nottingham Playhouse. Lenkiewicz is also an esteemed screenwriter whose credits include co-writing the Oscar winning Ida.

Adam Penford (pictured), artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I am thrilled that An Enemy of the People is our headline drama this autumn, following on from the major success of The Madness of George III in November. It’s a play I’ve had my eye on for a few years as the themes it explores feel so current. It’s hard to believe Ibsen wrote it 130 years ago.

“Alex Kingston is a tremendous actor with a powerful stage presence and global profile. I was delighted by how passionately she felt about both the play and the character and was excited about coming to Nottingham. Likewise, Rebecca Lenkiewicz is one of the most renowned British playwrights and her new incisive adaptation brings the play bang up-to-date so it has the freshness and mass appeal of a contemporary thriller.”

Speaking about her role in An Enemy of the People, Alex Kingston said: “I am really excited about participating in the 2019 season at Nottingham Playhouse. The lead main character was written for a man and has always been played by a man; in this version it is being adapted to allow me to play this role.

“The piece is really timely - there are a lot of shadows within the play that echo what we are going through right now. There are a lot of themes that will resonate for the audience in this play.”

The award-winning theatre, which recently won regional theatre of the year at The Stage Awards 2019, has also confirmed the world premiere of LIT - a co-production with HighTide, directed by Stef O’Driscoll and the debut play of local writer Sophie Ellerby.

Taking place in the Neville Studio in late September and October, the play will explore the turbulent teenage years of a girl looking for love in all the wrong places.

The autumn will also see Nottingham Playhouse and The Watermill Theatre produce Stephen Sondheim’s multiple Tony Award-winning musical Assassins in November.

Bill Buckhurst will return to the Playhouse following universal acclaim for his direction of 2018’s Sweet Charity, to direct the clever, funny and thought-provoking musical about the power of the President, lure of celebrity and the failure of the American dream.

Nottingham Playhouse also announced it has commissioned a new drama for its theatre from stage and screenwriter Nathaniel Price. Set in the early 1980s Nottingham, the drama centres on the lives of a dual heritage family. Nathaniel is currently writing episodes for a major new adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses (Mammoth Screen/BBC) and Tin Star II starring Tim Roth (Kudos/Sky).

Coram Boy, led by Adam Penford, has also been announced as the theatre’s most ambitious community project yet, which will be taking centre stage at the Albert Hall in August.

Up to 100 amateur performers will form the production’s acting and choral ensemble working alongside a cast of professional actors.

The epic adventure play, based on the award-winning novel by Jamila Gavin, features twists and danger and is about the strength of love between a parent and child.

To apply to take part in Coram Boy and to book into an audition workshop complete the online application form by Sunday, March 17, at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/participation/community/coram-boy-community-company/

For more information about the season, visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo credit for Adam Penford picture: Creative By Wren