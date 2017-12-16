Festive fun at Guildhall with Prince Stroppy and co

Derbyshire theatre company Babbling Vagabonds has returned to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre for its latest festive production.

The new family show Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper can be seen at the city centre venue until December 28.

His Royal Highness the Prince is the bossiest, stroppiest, snottiest Prince that ever did live. He is rude and he is lazy and worst of all he is given everything that he asks for. Spoilt rotten by everyone he demands more and more until finally he demands the unthinkable: “I want Father Christmas’ Magical Sleigh and I want it now!”

With this latest outrageous request his father the Right Royal King sets out to find it. After a week of waiting the Prince starts to worry, after a month he is scared.

Join the Prince on his Christmas caper sure to bring a ton of laughs and hijinks. Will the Prince get his daddy back? Will he learn some manners along the way? Theatre-goers can find out this December, in the latest festive treat at the Guildhall Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £10-£13.50, with concessions, family tickets, school and group rates available. Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Day