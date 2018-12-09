Festive fun as Alfreton church presents latest show this week

Festive fun-seekers in Alfreton are being invited to tune in to a new radio station – even though it doesn’t exist!

Radio Wesley is being launched as part of the Wesley Methodist Church’s Christmas celebrations – and items will range from music, news and sport to cookery, keep fit and commercials – all with a comedy slant.

The show will take place at the church in Ellesmere Avenue, on Wednesday and Thursday, December 12 and 13, at 7pm.

Admission will be free, and there will be a charity collection.

The church’s drama director David Hopkinson explained: “Each year we present our usual mix of comedy and carols, together with a Christmas message.

“This year we decided to do something different – a programme of entertainment, with seasonal sketches and choir items presented in the form of a radio station’s festive edition.

“We hope to attract our usual faithful supporters plus lots of newcomers, who will be encouraged to join in the fun.”

Over the years, performances by the church’s drama group have raised thousands of pounds for worthy causes, and cast members decide which charity to support.

Tickets are not needed for the two evening shows. “We invite people simply to turn up,“ said David, who can be contacted on 01773 833627.