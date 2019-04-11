EastEnders star John Partridge to appear in hit comedy Rough Crossing at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

Celebrity Masterchef winner and former EastEnders favourite John Partridge heads the cast in Rough Crossing when the Tom Stoppard comedy comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 15 to 20.

John is best known to TV audiences as the suave and charismatic Christian Clarke in EastEnders.

He is one of musical theatre’s most prolific leading men.

In this high-class, high seas comedy, two famous but desperate playwrights are stuck in an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before opening night. But they are constantly distracted by their delicate composer’s attempts to end it all.

Add an absurdly unorthodox waiter, a mistimed lifeboat drill and a vanishing glass of brandy and soon the sharp Atlantic winds turn to world-class gales of laughter.

For tickets, call 0115 9895555 or click here.

Photos by Pamela Raith