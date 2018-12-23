Dynamic duo still wowing crowds at Derby Theatre

Hansel and Gretel is still running at Derby Theatre and the hugely enjoyable production can be seen there until January 5.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy some family entertainment with this five-star production.

As with previous family festive productions at the venue in recent years, the dream team of director Sarah Brigham, adaptor Mike Kenny and composer Ivan Stott is in place for another knockout show, featuring eight highly talented and versatile actor-musicians, plus support from talented youngsters from Derbyshire.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 01332 593939. Photo credit: Robert Day