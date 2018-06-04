Don’t miss out on Made In Dagenham at Palace Theatre

Get your tickets now for the latest production from Ripley and Alfreton Musical Theatre Company.

You can see them perform the hit musical Made In Dagenham at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from July 4-7.

Based on the popular film, the show features music by David Arnold, lyrics by Richard Thomas and a book by Richard Bean.

Set in 1968 and inspired by a true story, Made In Dagenham is the fun and uplifting tale of friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right.

Please note, there is an age restriction of over 14 due to some bad language in the show.

Tickets cost £14 (£13 concessions), you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk