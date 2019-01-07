Dinosaurs to roam stage at Royal Concert Hall

Dinosaur World Live is set to wow young audiences when it comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on July 6-7.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day.