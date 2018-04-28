Derby Arena panto auditions to be held for talented kids in the area

Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment are holding their annual auditions for the pantomime children’s ensemble.

The open auditions will take place at Derby Arena on Sunday, June 24.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be staged at Derby Arena from Saturday, December 8 to Saturday, January 5.

Producer Little Wolf Entertainment is looking for talented youngsters to appear in the show, alongside the professional actors.

Boys and girls aged between 8-16 can audition. Applicants who are 16 will need to be in academic year 11 when the show takes place. Acting, singing and dancing ability is required, but previous theatre experience is not essential. Please note that there is no longer a height restriction.

The producers are looking for kids with bags of personality to make three incredibly talented teams, who can set the stage alight with their energy, enthusiasm and ability.

The workshop-style audition is in two sessions, age dependant, with everyone getting the chance to showcase their talent. There is no need to prepare anything, just download an application form from derbylive.co.uk/panto which will need to be completed, signed by a parent/guardian and brought along on the day.

Those auditioning must take comfortable and suitable clothing and shoes, and be prepared to learn some dancing and a song. All children attending the auditions must be accompanied by an adult.

Successful children must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period, as no rehearsal or performance can be missed: They must be available for rehearsals from Friday, November 16, until the opening of the pantomime on Saturday, December 8, and need to be available throughout the run from December 8–January 5.

Rehearsals will be taking place most weekday evenings and weekend daytimes. There are 48 performances in the run, plus technical and dress rehearsals.

On the day of the auditions, there is 9.30am registration (with 10am start) for 8-12 year olds and 1.30pm registration (with 2pm start) for 13-16 year olds.

All successful applicants are subject to local education authority performance licensing, which the experienced Little Wolf team will guide them through.

More information and application forms can be downloaded from the Derby LIVE website at derbylive.co.uk/panto or via Alan Bowles at thelittlewolf.co.uk/casting

Photo credit: Robert Day